Twitter reveals MMVAs as first live-streaming partnership in Canada

Twitter announced Tuesday that its first live-streaming partnership in Canada will be with the annual iHeartRadio Much Music Video Awards.

The show itself won’t be live-streamed, but the pre-show will be available exclusively on Twitter on June 18 between 6:30 to 8 p.m. ET, and can be accessed across the globe.

“In recent years, Twitter has become an essential part of the award show experience for millions of Canadians,” Twitter Canada said in a release Monday.

“Three in four Canadian Twitter users interested in awards shows see Twitter as the best place to follow along with the action while 74 per cent of these users view Twitter as the place to find out about winners as they’re announced.”

The MMVAs will be cost-hosted by Alessia Cara and Joe Jonas, with the awards beginning at 9:00 p.m. ET on June 18.