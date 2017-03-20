LONDON -- Britain's government will begin the process of leaving the European Union on March 29, starting the clock on two years in which to complete the most important negotiation for a generation.

Britain's permanent representative to the EU, Tim Barrow, informed the European Council President Donald Tusk of the timing on Monday morning, the U.K.'s Department for Exiting the European Union said in a statement.

The notification of triggering Article 50 will come in the form of a letter.

"We are on the threshold of the most important negotiation for this country for a generation," Brexit secretary David Davis said. "The government is clear in its aims: a deal that works for every nation and region of the U.K. and indeed for all of Europe - a new, positive partnership between the UK and our friends and allies in the European Union.

Britain voted 52 per cent to 48 per cent to leave the European Union in a referendum on June 23.

