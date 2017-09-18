British Prime Minister Theresa May will make the case for a bilateral trade agreement with Canada when she meets with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Monday.

The two leaders are expected to establish a joint working group for the deal during May’s visit to Canada, according to a press release issued by the office of the British Prime Minister.

Canada and the European Union signed CETA, a free trade deal, last year, which the U.K. won’t reap the benefits from once its divorce from the EU is complete.

May will propose Canada and the U.K. adopt CETA’s framework for a new pact during Monday’s meeting.

The U.K. is Canada’s largest export market in the European Union. Bilateral trade between the two countries is valued at about $25 billion, and Canadian exports to the U.K. are valued at $16 billion. Over 10,000 U.K. companies export goods to Canada.

May and Trudeau are also expected to discuss the ongoing dispute between Boeing and Bombardier during their meeting, according to a report from the Globe and Mail. Boeing is promising to spend $18 billion in Canada’s aerospace industry over the next decade if Ottawa goes ahead with a deal to buy 18 Super Hornets from Boeing, the report says. Ottawa has said it will not go ahead with this deal so long as Boeing maintains its trade complaint against Bombardier. May is said to be siding with Bombardier, which has facilities in North Ireland.

May and Trudeau are scheduled to meet at 11:30 a.m. ET.