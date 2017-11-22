2h ago
U.K. setting aside US$3.97B for Brexit preparations: British finance minister
Reuters,
U.K. budget tinkering around the edges
LONDON — The British government is setting aside three billion pounds (US$3.97 billion) for Brexit preparations in addition to funds allocated previously, finance minister Philip Hammond said on Wednesday during his budget speech to parliament.
"We have already invested almost 700 million pounds in Brexit preparations ... and today I am setting aside over the next two years another three billion," he said.