The U.S. Department of Commerce has ruled against Bombardier in its trade fight with American rival Boeing. The complaint involved the sale of its CS100 commercial jets to a U.S. airline Delta Air Lines.

The department ruled that Bombardier benefited from improper government subsidies. Boeing had complained that Bombardier signed a deal with Delta for up to 125 of the jets by offering the planes at below-market price.

The financial penalties aren't officially due until Bombardier delivers the first CS100 to Delta sometime in the spring. The key will be whether U.S. officials find that the deal between Bombardier and Delta actually hurt Boeing's business, an issue that's not expected to yield a finding for at least six months.

But today's ruling does give Boeing momentum as the dispute drags on, and more leverage in any future talks between the Trudeau government and Boeing to reach a negotiated settlement.

With files from the Canadian Press. More to come.