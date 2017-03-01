LONDON - The U.S. dollar jumped and short-term U.S. Treasury yields hit the highest since 2009 on Wednesday, as investors focused on growing chances of a U.S. interest rate hike this month, rather than on U.S. President Donald Trump's first speech to Congress.

U.S. stocks hit record intraday highs on Wednesday, with the Dow breaching the 21,000 mark for the first time ever, as bank stocks surged on higher chances of an interest rate hike this month, while a more measured tone in President Donald Trump's speech reassured investors.

In his first address to a joint session of Congress late Tuesday, Trump said he wanted to boost the U.S. economy with a "massive" tax relief, make a US$1 trillion effort on infrastructure and overhaul Obamacare.

His comments, though lacking in detail, helped underscore his pro-growth stance that has pushed Wall Street to record highs in a post-election rally.

However, the markets were more focused on comments on Tuesday from a handful of Federal Reserve officials, including the influential New York Fed President William Dudley, who said the case for tightening monetary policy had become "a lot more compelling."

The S&P 500 financial index soared 2 per cent, far outperforming the other 10 major sectors, led by gains in JPMorgan, Bank of America, Citigroup and Wells Fargo.

The KBW Nasdaq Bank index was up 2.2 per cent, trading at its highest level since late 2007.

"The markets are trading higher on the softer approach by the President," Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at First Standard Financial wrote in a note.

"The dollar and yields are moving higher as next theme of the market, the 'Fed' overrides the Trump effect."

The probability of a March rate hike jumped to 67.5 per cent from roughly 30 per cent after the comments from Fed officials, according to Thomson Reuters data. The central bank's policy-setting body meets on March 14-15.

The dollar jumped 0.79 per cent to mark its biggest one-day gain since Dec. 15, while gold prices fell.

Yellen, who has said a rate increase could happen in an upcoming meeting, is scheduled to speak on Friday. Meanwhile, investors will closely watch Fed Board Governor Lael Brainard's comments on Wednesday for her take on rates.

At 9:34 a.m. ET (1434 GMT) the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 198.2 points, or 0.95 per cent, at 21,010.44, the S&P 500 was up 19.1 points, or 0.80 per cent, at 2,382.74 and the Nasdaq Composite was up 47.22 points, or 0.81 per cent, at 5,872.66.

Among stocks, Lowe's jumped 9 per cent to $80.99 and was the biggest gainer on the S&P, after the home improvement chain issued an upbeat sales forecast for the year.

Mylan rose 8 per cent as the generic drugmaker reported a 31 per cent jump in quarterly revenue.

One weak spot was Intel, which was down 0.9 percent and was the top drag on all three indexes after Bernstein downgraded the stock to "underperform" and cut its price target.

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners on the NYSE by 1,901 to 825. On the Nasdaq, 1,939 issues rose and 410 fell.

The S&P 500 index showed 85 new 52-week highs and one new lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 82 new highs and 11 new lows.

However, for markets, the speech was overshadowed by comments from a handful of Federal Reserve policymakers, who suggested rate-setters are worried about waiting too long to raise interest rates in the face of pending economic stimulus from Washington.

New York Fed President William Dudley -- one of the most influential U.S. central bankers, and usually considered a dove -- said the case for tightening monetary policy had become "a lot more compelling", while San Francisco Fed President John Williams said he saw "no need to delay" raising rates.

Having priced in only around a 30 per cent chance that the Fed would move this month before the Fed comments, investors moved to price in around a 68 per cent probability of a March hike, according to Reuters data. By June, an 84 per cent chance of at least one hike has now been priced in.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of other major currencies, climbed as much as 0.7 per cent to its highest levels in seven weeks, having also been helped by data showing robust U.S. consumer spending.

Two-year U.S. Treasury yields jumped to 1.304 per cent, the highest since December, to match their highest levels since 2009. The gap between them and their German equivalents increased to its widest since 2000.

"After dominating the markets since November, President Trump could now fade into the background as the focus shifts to the Fed and the prospect of rate increases," said Kathleen Brooks, Research Director at City Index in London.

"Fed members don't just let words slip out when they speak to the press - this was a message for the markets, and the markets have duly reacted."

SHORT ON DETAIL

European shares gained, with basic resources the top-performers on Trump's promise of US$1 trillion of infrastructure spending.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 1 per cent, with Germany's DAX and France's CAC 40 outperforming peers to climb 1.3 per cent and 1.4 per cent respectively, helped by strong company earnings reports.

The global MSCI ACWI index, which has risen more than 10 per cent since Trump's election in November, was flat, with gains in Europe offsetting earlier falls on Asian and U.S. bourses. The MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan dipped 0.2 per cent.

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence and House Speaker Paul Ryan listen as U.S. President Donald Trump addresses a joint session of Congress for the first time. (AP/Pablo Martinez)

Trump pledged to overhaul the immigration system, improve jobs and wages for Americans and deliver "massive" tax relief to the middle class and tax cuts for companies, but offered few clues on how they would be achieved.

"The market has been looking for reassurance that Trump intends to follow through on his campaign promises for fiscal spending, tax cuts and deregulation," said James Woods, global investment analyst at Rivkin in Sydney.

"He mentioned these policies but did not provide any actual details or time lines, which is what investors are looking for."

A raft of surveys pointing to stronger factory activity in China, Japan and other parts of Asia were largely overshadowed by Trump's speech.

In commodity markets, crude oil prices lost more ground, with rising U.S. oil output adding pressure on the market, although OPEC production cuts continued to offer support.

The stronger dollar weighed on gold, which dropped 0.3 per cent to 1,244.36 an ounce, extending Tuesday's decline.