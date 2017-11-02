The U.S. Department of Commerce announced on Thursday the final duties it will impose on Canadian softwood lumber imports.

The new levies, which are still subject to approval by the U.S. International Trade Commission, will hit West Fraser (23.76 per cent), Resolute Forest Products (17.9 per cent), Tolko Industries (22.07 per cent), and Canfor (22.13 per cent).

PRELIMINARY VS. FINAL SOFTWOOD DUTIES Company Prelim AD Prelim CVD Prelim total Final AD Final CVD Final Total Difference Canfor 7.72% 20.26% 27.98% 8.89% 13.24% 22.13% -5.85% Resolute 4.59% 12.82% 17.41% 3.20% 14.70% 17.90% 0.49% West Fraser 6.76% 24.12% 30.88% 5.57% 18.19% 23.76% -7.12% Tolko 7.53% 19.50% 27.03% 7.22% 14.85% 22.07% -4.96% Others 6.87% 19.88% 26.75% 6.58% 14.25% 20.83% -5.92%

(AD = anti-dumping, CVD = countervailing duties.)

The Department says that Canadian softwood subsidies range between 3.34 per cent and 18.19 per cent.

Canada's Foreign Affairs Minister called the duties "unfair".

“The U.S. Department of Commerce’s decision on punitive countervailing and anti-dumping duties against Canada's softwood lumber producers is unfair, unwarranted and deeply troubling," Chrystia Freeland said in a statement. "The Government of Canada will continue to vigorously defend our industry against protectionist trade measures."

A release from the U.S. Commerce Department said parties weren’t able to come to terms that were “mutually acceptable.”

“While I am disappointed that a negotiated agreement could not be made between domestic and Canadian softwood producers, the United States is committed to free, fair and reciprocal trade with Canada,” U.S. commerce secretary Wilbur Ross said in the release.

“This decision is based on a full and unbiased review of the facts in an open and transparent process that defends American workers and businesses from unfair trade practices.”