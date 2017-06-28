U.S. SEC charges Penn West, three former execs with accounting fraud

The United States Securities and Exchange Commission has charged Penn West Petroleum and three of its former senior finance officials in an alleged "extensive, multi-year accounting fraud."

According to the SEC's claim, Penn West committed fraud by moving "hundreds of millions of dollars in expenses from operating expense accounts to capital expenditure accounts." The regulator alleges the accounting scheme took place from 2012 until the first quarter of 2014.

The individuals named by the SEC are former CFO Todd Takeyasu, former VP of Accounting and Reporting Jeffrey Curran, and former Operations Controller Waldemar Grab.

Penn West, which has since been renamed Obsidian Energy, noted in a statement it previously reported certain accounting practices to the SEC in mid-2014 and later restated results.

"We are naturally disappointed that the SEC has chosen to pursue these past matters which we reported to them and fully remediated years ago," said CEO David French in a statement Wednesday. "We do not anticipate this matter to materially alter the business activities of the Company."

