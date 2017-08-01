Under Armour shares hit record lows on forecast, job cuts

Under Armour Inc's (UA.N) shares hit a record low after it trimmed its full-year sales forecast, and said it would cut 2 per cent of its workforce and shutter facilities amid fierce competition in North America.

Shares of Under Armour, which has been ceding market share to Nike Inc and Germany's Adidas AG in North America, fell about 10 per cent to US$16.27 on Tuesday. The stock has already lost 28 per cent of its value this year.

The maker of Stephen Curry basketball gear and Bandit running shoes, which wooed investors with its quick-paced growth until a few quarters ago, has struggled as its newer shoes have failed to entice shoppers in a shrinking market as "athleisure" products go out of favor.

"We find (Under Armour's) apparel lacking in fashion. While brands like Nike, Adidas and Puma are thriving from retro revivals and casual looks, UA has struggled to develop an appealing shoe," Jane Hali, CEO of retail investment research firm Jane Hali & Associates LLC, wrote in a client note.

Analysts have also said Under Armour's strategy of wanting to dominate many segments of the sports performance category, even as consumers become more selective about what they buy, has worked against its favor.

Second-quarter sales in North America rose an anemic 0.3 per cent, a far cry from the double-digit growth the company used to post until last year.

"Given that North America still accounts for over three-quarters of Under Armour's revenue, a chilly performance here means the company as a whole has caught a cold," GlobalData Retail analyst Anthony Riva wrote in a note.

Under Armour said it now expected full-year revenue growth of 9 per cent to 11 per cent, compared with its previous forecast of 11 per cent to 12 per cent.

The company will cut 277 jobs, or 2 per cent of its workforce across its operations, half of which will be at its headquarters in Baltimore, Under Armour spokeswoman Diane Pelkey said.

The company expects pre-tax charges of up to US$130 million in fiscal 2017, related to store closures and severance costs.

Nike also announced in June that it would cut about 2 per cent of its global workforce and eliminate a quarter of its shoe styles, to better compete in a slowing market.

Under Armour's net revenue rose 8.7 per cent to US$1.09 billion in the June quarter. It posted a net loss of 3 cents on its class C shares which represent its common stock.