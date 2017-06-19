Valeant adds shareholder John Paulson to board

Activist investor and hedge fund manager John Paulson has joined Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc's (VRX.TO) board, a move that comes at a time when the embattled Canadian drugmaker is restructuring itself to repay debt.

Valeant's U.S.-listed shares were up 5.9 per cent at US$13.40 in premarket trading on Monday.

Paulson's hedge fund Paulson & Co had a 5.68 per cent stake in Valeant as of March 31, making it the largest shareholder in the company, according to Reuters data.

"His experience will be especially valuable as we continue to execute on our transformational strategy to turnaround Valeant," said Chairman Joseph Papa in a statement.

Valeant Chief Executive Joseph Papa is working to narrow the company's focus to its dermatology, gastrointestinal and eye care businesses by pruning other assets to repay its debt of nearly US$30 billion.

Paulson's addition increases the size of Valeant's board to 11 members, 10 of whom are independent.

"I am fully supportive of the strategy and leadership team at Valeant,” Paulson said in a statement.

The company has been a fancy of activist investors such as Pershing Square's William Ackman, who sold the stake after spending 18 months trying to repair the company and suffering more than $3 billion in losses.

-- With files from BNN