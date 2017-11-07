{{ currentBoardShortName }}
    Valeant one-time tax reorganization gain boosts Q3 profit to $1.3B

    Ankur Banerjee , The Canadian Press

    Valeant sells female libido drug back to Sprout after weak sales

    MONTREAL -- Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc. reported a profit of $1.3 billion in its latest quarter, boosted by a one-time gain related to an internal tax reorganization.

    The drug company says the profit for the three months ending Sept. 30 amounted to $3.69 per diluted share. That compared with a loss of $1.22 billion or $3.49 per diluted share a year ago.

    Revenue totalled $2.22 billion for the quarter, down from $2.48 billion in the third quarter of 2016.

    On an adjusted basis, Valeant says it earned $367 million in its latest quarter.

    The company says that as of today it has reduced its total debt by $6 billion since the end of the first quarter of 2016, topping its commitment to pay down $5 billion.

    The financial results came out a day after Valeant announced a deal to sell its female sexual dysfunction drug back to the company's former owners in exchange for a royalty on sales.
     

     