Valeant's biggest investor John Paulson trims stake in company

Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc (VRX.TO) investor John Paulson trimmed his stake in the Canadian drugmaker but said he remains fully supportive of the company's leadership.

New York-based hedge fund Paulson & Co cut its stake to six per cent from 6.3 per cent, reported in June, due to rebalancing of its portfolios based on asset flows.

The disclosure comes nearly two months after billionaire investor Paulson, whose hedge fund is the biggest shareholder of Valeant, joined the company's board as Valeant tries to lower its debt load.

Valeant on Tuesday said it expects to repay more than US$5 billion in debt earlier than it had targeted.