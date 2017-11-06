{{ currentBoardShortName }}
  • Markets
  • Indices
  • FX
  • Energy
  • Metals
  • Live
Markets
As of: {{timeStamp.date}}
{{timeStamp.time}}

Markets

{{ currentBoardShortName }}
  • Markets
  • Indices
  • FX
  • Energy
  • Metals
  • Live
{{data.symbol | reutersRICLabelFormat:group.RICS}}
 
{{data.netChng | number: 4 }}
{{data.netChng | number: 2 }}
{{data | displayCurrencySymbol}} {{data.price | number: 4 }}
{{data.price | number: 2 }}
{{data.symbol | reutersRICLabelFormat:group.RICS}}
 
{{data.netChng | number: 4 }}
{{data.netChng | number: 2 }}
{{data | displayCurrencySymbol}} {{data.price | number: 4 }}
{{data.price | number: 2 }}

Are you looking for a stock?

Try one of these

{{result.description}}
{{result.ric}}
More Results

BNN

Scoreboard

    BNN

    Latest Videos

    {{ currentStream.Name }}

    Related Video

    Continuous Play:
    ON OFF

    The information you requested is not available at this time, please check back again soon.

    Most Popular

    23m ago

    Valeant signs deal to sell Sprout Pharmaceuticals subsidiary

    The Canadian Press

    File photo of the headquarters of Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc in Laval

    File photo of the headquarters of Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc in Laval

    Security Not Found

    The stock symbol {{StockChart.Ric}} does not exist

    See Full Stock Page »

    MONTREAL -- Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc. has signed a deal to sell its Sprout Pharmaceuticals subsidiary and its female sexual dysfunction drug to the company's former owners.

    Under the deal, Valeant will receive a six per cent royalty on sales of Addyi starting 18 months from the signing of the sale agreement.

    The agreement also ends a legal dispute between Sprout's former owners and Valeant.

    Valeant bought Sprout in 2015 for US$1 billion in cash, plus a share of future profits.

    Addyi is used by premenopausal women to enhance their libidos and improve their sex lives.

    In connection with the sale, Valeant will provide a $25-million loan to fund initial operating expenses. The sale is expected to close before the end of the year.