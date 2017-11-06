Valeant signs deal to sell Sprout Pharmaceuticals subsidiary

The stock symbol {{StockChart.Ric}} does not exist

MONTREAL -- Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc. has signed a deal to sell its Sprout Pharmaceuticals subsidiary and its female sexual dysfunction drug to the company's former owners.

Under the deal, Valeant will receive a six per cent royalty on sales of Addyi starting 18 months from the signing of the sale agreement.

The agreement also ends a legal dispute between Sprout's former owners and Valeant.

Valeant bought Sprout in 2015 for US$1 billion in cash, plus a share of future profits.

Addyi is used by premenopausal women to enhance their libidos and improve their sex lives.

In connection with the sale, Valeant will provide a $25-million loan to fund initial operating expenses. The sale is expected to close before the end of the year.



