The Real Estate Board of Greater Vancouver is blaming bad weather and reluctant sellers for another double-digit decline in home sales.

Sales across the once white-hot housing market plummeted 41.9 per cent year-over-year in February as 2,425 properties traded hands.

“Limited supply and snowy weather were two factors hampering this activity," said REBGV President Dan Morrison in a statement.

New listings sank 36.9 per cent year-over-year to 3,666 units -- the weakest level of new listings for the month of February since 2003, according to the real estate board.

The benchmark price for a home in Metro Vancouver rose 14 per cent year-over-year to $906,700.

“While home sales are not happening at the pace we experienced last year, home seller supply is still struggling to keep up with today’s demand," Morrison added. "This is why we’ve seen little downward pressure on home prices, particularly in the condominium and townhome markets.”