Via Rail has temporarily suspended its Canada 150 Youth Pass due to high demand.

The pass, which offers travellers between 12 and 25 unlimited rail service across the country for $150, became unavailable for purchase Wednesday.

The national rail service posted a notice to its website and Twitter account to explain the situation.

“Due to high demand, sales of the Canada 150 Youth Pass are temporarily suspended,” the website statement reads. “VIA Rail’s technical teams are working to find the source of the problem. Via Rail is sorry for the inconvenience the situation may have caused. All efforts are being deployed to resolve the problem as quickly as possible. More information will follow once the situation has been resolved.”

The promotion, valid for use from July 1 to July 31, 2017, was announced Feb.7, along with other efforts by VIA Rail to support Canada 150 celebrations.

Due to technical difficulties, our Canada 150 Youth Pass is temporarily unavailable. Stay tuned for more updates. — VIA_Rail (@VIA_Rail) March 29, 2017