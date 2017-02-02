{{ currentBoardShortName }}
    29m ago

    Visa quarterly profit up on higher payment volumes growth

    Reuters

    Visa debit and credit cards

    Visa debit and credit cards, Dreamstime

    Visa Inc, the world's largest payments network operator, reported a 6.6 per cent rise in first-quarter profit due to higher payment volumes growth.

    The company's net income rose to US$2.07 billion, or 86 cents US per Class A share, in the quarter ended Dec. 31, from US$1.94 billion, or 80 cents US per share, a year earlier.

    Net operating revenue rose to US$4.46 billion from US$3.57 billion, Visa said in its first earnings report since new chief executive, Alfred Kelly, took over.