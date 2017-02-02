Visa quarterly profit up on higher payment volumes growth

Visa Inc, the world's largest payments network operator, reported a 6.6 per cent rise in first-quarter profit due to higher payment volumes growth.

The company's net income rose to US$2.07 billion, or 86 cents US per Class A share, in the quarter ended Dec. 31, from US$1.94 billion, or 80 cents US per share, a year earlier.

Net operating revenue rose to US$4.46 billion from US$3.57 billion, Visa said in its first earnings report since new chief executive, Alfred Kelly, took over.