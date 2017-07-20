{{ currentBoardShortName }}
  • Markets
  • Indices
  • FX
  • Energy
  • Metals
Markets
As of: {{timeStamp.date}}
{{timeStamp.time}}

Markets

{{ currentBoardShortName }}
  • Markets
  • Indices
  • FX
  • Energy
  • Metals
{{data.symbol | reutersRICLabelFormat:group.RICS}}
 
{{data.netChng | number: 4 }}
{{data.netChng | number: 2 }}
{{data | displayCurrencySymbol}} {{data.price | number: 4 }}
{{data.price | number: 2 }}
{{data.symbol | reutersRICLabelFormat:group.RICS}}
 
{{data.netChng | number: 4 }}
{{data.netChng | number: 2 }}
{{data | displayCurrencySymbol}} {{data.price | number: 4 }}
{{data.price | number: 2 }}

Are you looking for a stock?

Try one of these

{{result.description}}
{{result.ric}}
More Results

BNN

Scoreboard

    BNN

    Latest Videos

    {{ currentStream.Name }}

    Related Video

    Continuous Play:
    ON OFF

    The information you requested is not available at this time, please check back again soon.

    Most Popular

    2h ago

    Visa revenue surges 26% on payment volume growth

    Nikhil Subba, Reuters

    Visa credit and debit cards are seen in Baltimore.

    Visa credit and debit cards are seen in Baltimore. , The Canadian Press

    Security Not Found

    The stock symbol {{StockChart.Ric}} does not exist

    See Full Stock Page »

    Visa Inc (V.N), the world's largest payments network operator, on Thursday reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit and raised its full-year earnings forecast, as more people made payments using its network.

    Visa, which generates revenue by facilitating credit- and debit-card transactions, has benefited from a strengthening U.S. economy as well as results from Visa Europe, which it bought last June.

    Consumer spending has been on the rise in the United States, supported by a tightening labor market and rising wages.

    Visa's payment volumes in the country rose 12.1 per cent on a constant dollar basis to US$840 billion in the third quarter ended June 30. More than half of the company's total volume of transactions comes from the United States.

    Visa Europe raked in US$371 billion in payment volumes.

    Total payments volume rose 38.4 per cent to US$1.860 trillion on a constant dollar basis.

    Visa also raised its forecast for full-year profit.

    The company said it now expects annual adjusted earnings per share to grow about 20 percent. It earlier expected earnings per share to grow in the mid-teen percentage digits.

    Net income rose to US$2.06 billion, or 86 cents US per Class A share in the third quarter, from US$412 million, or 17 cents US per Class A share.

    Analysts on an average had expected earnings of 81 cents US, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

    Visa's results in the prior-year quarter included expenses of nearly US$1.9 billion related to its acquisition of Visa Europe.

    Total operating revenue rose 26 per cent to US$4.57 billion in the third quarter, edging past analysts' estimates of US$4.36 billion.

    Shares of San Francisco-based Visa were up 0.8 per cent at US$98.89 in trading after the bell.

     