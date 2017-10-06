Volkswagen sees record September sales for namesake brand

BERLIN — Volkswagen (VLKAY.PK) on Friday reported the highest-ever September sales result for its core namesake brand, with global registrations up eight per cent year-on-year to 593,700 vehicles.

Nine-month deliveries of VW's largest division by sales and revenue rose 2.7 per cent to 4.49 million autos, with gains in China and the Americas offsetting a decline in western Europe, the carmaker said.

"There are also clear signs of an upturn in the home market of Germany, current orders are well above the previous month," sales chief Juergen Stackmann said, without being more specific.