{{ currentBoardShortName }}
  • Markets
  • Indices
  • FX
  • Energy
  • Metals
  • Live
Markets
As of: {{timeStamp.date}}
{{timeStamp.time}}

Markets

{{ currentBoardShortName }}
  • Markets
  • Indices
  • FX
  • Energy
  • Metals
  • Live
{{data.symbol | reutersRICLabelFormat:group.RICS}}
 
{{data.netChng | number: 4 }}
{{data.netChng | number: 2 }}
{{data | displayCurrencySymbol}} {{data.price | number: 4 }}
{{data.price | number: 2 }}
{{data.symbol | reutersRICLabelFormat:group.RICS}}
 
{{data.netChng | number: 4 }}
{{data.netChng | number: 2 }}
{{data | displayCurrencySymbol}} {{data.price | number: 4 }}
{{data.price | number: 2 }}

Are you looking for a stock?

Try one of these

{{result.description}}
{{result.ric}}
More Results

BNN

Scoreboard

    BNN

    Latest Videos

    {{ currentStream.Name }}

    Related Video

    Continuous Play:
    ON OFF

    The information you requested is not available at this time, please check back again soon.

    Most Popular

    3h ago

    Volkswagen sees record September sales for namesake brand

    Reuters

    Volkswagen

    Volkswagen , The Canadian Press

    Security Not Found

    The stock symbol {{StockChart.Ric}} does not exist

    See Full Stock Page »

    BERLIN — Volkswagen (VLKAY.PK) on Friday reported the highest-ever September sales result for its core namesake brand, with global registrations up eight per cent year-on-year to 593,700 vehicles.

    Nine-month deliveries of VW's largest division by sales and revenue rose 2.7 per cent to 4.49 million autos, with gains in China and the Americas offsetting a decline in western Europe, the carmaker said.

    "There are also clear signs of an upturn in the home market of Germany, current orders are well above the previous month," sales chief Juergen Stackmann said, without being more specific.