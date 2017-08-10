Wal-Mart is responding to social media backlash after a picture showing a controversial display of firearms with a back-to-school sign in one of its U.S. stores surfaced on Wednesday.

The image shows a sign that reads “Own the school year like a hero” hanging over a glass gun case.

@ChayzzDevyant, one of the first people to tweet the image, told the company via Twitter the display was seen in store 1341, which is in Evansville, Indiana.

The company took to Twitter to reassure the public that it “definitely wouldn’t allow this to happen in our stores.”

The retailer also said it is looking into how this “regrettable” situation would have happened.

Wal-Mart confirmed Wednesday via Twitter the sign has been taken down.

We take this very seriously & are investigating how it could have happened as signage would never be displayed this way in our stores.-Danny — Walmart (@Walmart) August 10, 2017