Wal-Mart same-store sales growth accelerates in Canada for Q2

BENTONVILLE, Ark. -- Wal-Mart Stores Inc. (WMT.N) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of US$2.9 billion.

The Bentonville, Arkansas-based company said it had profit of 96 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were US$1.08 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 14 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of US$1.07 per share.

Wal-Mart CFO Brett Biggs disclosed on a recorded conference call that total sales and same-store sales growth in Canada accelerated in Q2.

"We further improved our price position against competitors, which contributed to market share gains in key traffic driving categories such as food and consumables,” Briggs said.

The world's largest retailer posted revenue of US$123.36 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected US$122.71 billion.

Wal-Mart expects full-year earnings in the range of US$4.30 to $4.40 per share.

Wal-Mart shares have climbed 17 per cent since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has risen 10 per cent. The stock has risen 11 per cent in the last 12 months.

-- With files from BNN