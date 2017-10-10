Wal-Mart Stores Inc (WMT.N) on Tuesday forecast U.S. online sales to increase by about 40 per cent and overall net sales by at least 3 per cent in the fiscal year ending January 2019.

The retailer, which will hold its investor meeting on Tuesday, also said it would buy back US$20 billion of its shares over two years.

The company forecast profit for fiscal year 2019 to increase about 5 per cent over the expected adjusted earnings of US$4.30 to US$4.40 per share for the year ending January 2018.