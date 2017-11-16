Wal-Mart tops profit expectations in Q3 as e-commerce sales surge

CHICAGO - Wal-Mart Stores Inc (WMT.N), the world's largest retailer, reported its 13th consecutive rise in quarterly comparable sales on Thursday, driven by an increase in the number of shoppers who visited stores and online purchases.

The retailer’s net sales in Canada rose 1.9 per cent, while same-store sales rose one per cent. Both figures are significantly below second-quarter growth rates (of 3.4 per cent and 2.5 per cent, respectively).

Sales at U.S. stores open at least a year rose 2.7 per cent, excluding fuel, in the third quarter ended Oct. 31. Analysts forecast a gain of 1.7 per cent, according to a poll by research firm Consesus Metrix. The retailer has recorded more than three straight years of growth, unmatched by any other retailer.

Adjusted earnings per share increased to US$1, beating expectations of 97 cents per share.

Online sales soared 50 per cent during the quarter, exceeding growth rates in the industry, but slower from the previous quarter's 60 per cent rise.

