Wall Street edges higher as Nasdaq hits record, TSX up as banks lead broad gains

The S&P 500 inched higher on Tuesday while the Nasdaq was able to scratch out another record on gains in tech and big consumer names.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 37.6 points, or 0.19 per cent, to 20,090.02, the S&P 500 gained 0.5 points, or 0.02 per cent, to 2,293.06 and the Nasdaq Composite added 10.67 points, or 0.19 per cent, to 5,674.22.

Canada's main stock index gained on Tuesday in a broad-based rally led by financial stocks, while shares of energy companies fell with lower oil prices.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 41.86 points, or 0.27 percent, at 15,498.80. The energy group, the only one of 10 sectors to fall, lost 0.9 percent.

