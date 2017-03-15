U.S. stocks hit session highs in afternoon trading on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve raised interest rates for the second time in three months, as expected.

The Fed, which raised its target rate by 25 basis points to 0.75 to 1.00 per cent, did not flag any plan to accelerate the pace of monetary tightening, a concern that had lingered among some market participants.

Markets were expecting the Fed's decision and traders had priced in more than a 90 per cent chance of a quarter-point rate increase, according to federal funds futures.

"The angst out there in the market was the Fed was going to come out swinging. There was none of that in the statement," said John Canally, investment strategist and economist at LPL Financial in Boston.

"This might be read as a little less hawkish than the market might have feared."

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 86.81 points, or 0.42 per cent, to 20,924.18, the S&P 500 had gained 15.43 points, or 0.65 per cent, to 2,380.88 and the Nasdaq Composite added 33.70 points, or 0.58 per cent, to 5,890.51.

U.S. retail sales recorded their smallest gain in six months in February, setting U.S. gross domestic product on track to grow at a 0.8 per cent annualized pace in the first quarter according to the Atlanta Fed's latest forecast.

Energy sector stocks boosted the S&P 500 as oil prices rose for the first time in more than a week on a surprise drawdown in U.S. crude inventories. U.S. crude gained 1.9 per cent to US$48.63 per barrel and Brent added 1.3 per cent to $51.60.

Exxon shares rose 0.7 per cent and Chevron added 0.6 per cent.

Apple was up 1.0 per cent at US$140.31 after RBC raised its price target on the stock.

Twitter was down 2.9 per cent at US$14.88 after a number of prominent accounts on the microblogging website were hacked.

Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by a 5.45-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 2.44-to-1 ratio favored advancers.

The S&P 500 posted 48 new 52-week highs and two new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 108 new highs and 38 new lows.

CANADIAN MARKETS

Canada's main stock index began recovering on Wednesday from a 2017 low hit in the previous session, helped by gains for its heavyweight natural resource sectors as commodity prices rose.

The index's energy sector climbed 1.7 per cent as oil prices pulled out of a dive, with the most influential gainers including Cenovus Energy Inc (CVE.TO), which rose 4.2 per cent to $16.71, and Encana Corp (ECA.TO), up 5.3 per cent to $14.64.

The materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 0.6 percent as higher prices for copper and other industrial metals boosted base metal miners. Gold producers also gained as bullion prices inched up.

Shares of several major banks slipped as the country's financial watchdog said it will review business practices at federally regulated institutions following allegations that they sold products to consumers without obtaining their consent.

CBC News reported last week that customers of Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) were moved to higher-fee accounts or had their overdraft and credit card limits increased without their knowledge. On Wednesday CBC said employees at the nation's other biggest banks had also come forward, saying they had engaged in similar practices.

While Toronto-Dominion Bank shares were virtually unchanged, Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) was down one per cent to $78.27. Bank of Montreal also lost one per cent to $101.49, and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) fell 0.7 per cent to $118.14.

At 12:05 p.m. ET (1605 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 45.57 points, or 0.3 per cent, to 15,425.18. Seven of its 10 main groups rose.

The index had its lowest close of the year on Tuesday.

Shares in convenience store operator Alimentation Couche Tard Inc (ATDb.TO) fell for a second day, as several banks cut their price targets on the company following disappointing quarterly earnings.