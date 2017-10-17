{{ currentBoardShortName }}
    Waterfront Toronto partners with Alphabet's Sidewalk Labs to revamp area

    The Canadian Press

    Trudeau Wynne Tory Fleissig Waterfront Toronto

    Prime Minister Justin Trudeau stands alongside Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne, Toronto Mayor John Tory and Toronto Waterfront CEO William Fleissig (right) as he makes a funding announcement in Toronto on Wednesday, June 28, 2017 , The Canadian Press/Chris Young

    TORONTO — One of Google's sister companies will help build a connected community of the future on Toronto's waterfront.

    Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Sidewalk Labs, owned by Google's parent company Alphabet (GOOGL.O), won the competition to partner with Waterfront Toronto to develop the area.

    Trudeau says Google Canada will also move their headquarters to anchor the new development in the city's port lands area.

    Trudeau says the area will be a test bed for Sidewalk to build a community from the Internet up.

    Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne says the development won't be another technology park, but will be a complete community.

    Toronto Mayor John Tory says the project, named Quayside, will allow companies to address problems such as affordability and mobility issues.