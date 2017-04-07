As Canada prepares to renegotiate the North American Free Trade Agreement, the chair of Finance Minister Bill Morneau’s Advisory Council on Economic Growth is admitting to BNN that he is concerned about the future of Canada’s relationship with its largest trading partner. “I do worry about the border adjustment tax,” says Dominic Barton, who is also head of global consulting powerhouse McKinsey.

The biggest concern for Barton is not just the direct impact on Canada that a border tax would have though; he sees a much larger global threat from a wave of retaliatory tariffs and trade measures that might ensue. “We could really shut things down,” he told BNN in an interview. “It would be quite serious.”

Barton remains positive however, adding that he felt there would be a “good way to navigate our way through it.” He believes educating the White House on the importance of the Canada-U.S. relationship is the key. “Thirty-five states have a very significant trade surplus with us,” said Barton, “I think it’s important the facts be put on the table.”

The willingness of prominent Canadians such as former Prime Minister Brian Mulroney to add their help in advance of the negotiations was also lauded by Barton. “Anyone and everyone who can help, that’s great,” Barton concluded. “It’s in all of our interests to make it work.”