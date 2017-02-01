‘We’re just roadkill’: Why Stephen Poloz’s jawboning can’t keep the loonie down

Canada’s currency isn’t cooperating with Stephen Poloz’s jawboning.

The Bank of Canada governor has routinely taken aim at the loonie, and Tuesday night in a speech at the University of Alberta business school, he reiterated the recent run-up is a headwind for Canadian exporters.

But his warnings haven’t had a lasting impact.On Tuesday, the dollar touched the highest level since September as forces beyond the central bank’s script propel it higher. As of 11:24 a.m. ET Wednesday, the dollar was trading at 76.51 cents US.

One money manager told BNN that U.S. President Donald Trump’s trade policies will keep pressuring the bank into doing all it can to drive the currency down in 2017.

Greg Taylor, portfolio manager at LOGiQ Asset Management, said that even though the Canadian dollar had a surprisingly good performance in January, the loonie will still move downward this year.

"I think the Bank of Canada is going to do everything they can to lower the Canadian dollar to try and stimulate exports," he said in an interview Tuesday.

“I think it’s going to be a hard struggle,” David Baskin, the president of Baskin Wealth Management, told BNN in an interview Wednesday. “I don’t think the United States has come to terms with the fact that if it drives the value of the U.S. dollar down, say five per cent, against the euro and the [Chinese] yuan and other currencies, that retail prices for what people buy at Wal-Mart go up five per cent or more.

The BoC will do everything it can to lower dollar: Fund manager Greg Taylor, portfolio manager at LOGiQ Asset Management joins BNN to discuss why he feels the Bank of Canada will want to keep the Canadian dollar low.

“He wants his cake and he wants to eat it too,” Baskin said, referring to Trump’s protectionist trade policies. “I think Canada is not really on the radar as much as China and the EU, simply because of the nature of the things which we export and the way that they are integrated into NAFTA trade policy.”

He went on to acknowledge that the loonie would inevitably be impacted when Trump comments on the U.S. dollar. On Tuesday, Peter Navarro, Trump’s top trade adviser, said that the euro was “grossly undervalued,” a comment that caused the U.S. dollar tumble.

However, Baskin said there isn’t much the Bank of Canada can do to lessen the impact of Trump’s policies.

“We are the victim of a drive-by shooting,” he said. “We’re collateral damage. We’re just roadkill. And there’s not much Stephen Poloz can do about that.”