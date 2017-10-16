The Weinstein Company has entered talks for a sale of the bulk of its assets with private equity firm Colony Capital, the two companies said in a statement on Monday.

The Weinstein Company's co-chairman, Bob Weinstein, over the weekend denied the company was seeking to sell or shut down the company after his partner Harvey Weinstein was fired following reports of sexual harassment allegations.

The company's shares were up 0.8 per cent at $158.20 in early trading.