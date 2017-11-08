{{ currentBoardShortName }}
    1h ago

    Wendy's Q3 sales smaller than expected as hurricanes hit traffic

    Reuters

    Wendy's

    This Friday, March 21, 2014, file photo, shows a Wendy's restaurant in Providence, R.I. , The Canadian Press

    Wendy's Co (WEN.O) on Wednesday reported a smaller-than-expected rise in third-quarter sales at established restaurants in North America, as hurricanes hit traffic at restaurants in Florida and Texas.

    Same-restaurant sales in North America rose 2 per cent. Analysts on average were expecting same-store sales to rise 2.4 per cent, according to research firm Consensus Metrix.

    Net income fell to US$14.3 million, or 6 cents per share, from US$48.9 million, or 18 cents per share, in the quarter ended Oct. 1, in part due to higher commodity costs and tax rate.

    Revenue fell 15.4 per cent to $308 million, mainly from the company selling 249 restaurants to franchisees.