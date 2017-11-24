WestJet launches new regional air service in Western Canada with B.C.-based Pacific Coastal

CALGARY — WestJet Airlines Ltd. (WJA.TO) has introduced a new regional air service in Western Canada operating under a capacity purchase agreement with B.C.-based Pacific Coastal Airlines Ltd.

WestJet Link will connect the Alberta communities of Lethbridge, Lloydminster and Medicine Hat and the B.C. communities of Cranbrook and Prince George to WestJet's network hub at the YYC Calgary International Airport.

All WestJet Link flights will be operated by Pacific Coastal using its fleet of 34-seat Saab 340B aircraft.

Pacific Coastal's aircraft will be painted in WestJet colours.