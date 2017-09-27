WestJet names ultra-low-cost carrier Swoop

WestJet has revealed the name for its upstart ultra-low-cost carrier: Swoop.

WestJet also said on Wednesday Swoop will be based in Calgary, with a precise location to be determined later.

“As we looked around for the home for Swoop’s operations, Calgary quickly rose to the top of the list,” said WestJet Executive Vice-President Bob Cummings in a press release. “The city offers Swoop the opportunity to save costs through shared services with WestJet’s corporate head office, the availability of existing infrastructure, and talented, experienced WestJetters to draw from."

The launch strategy for Swoop hasn't always gone according to plan. In August, WestJet pushed back the airline's first flight to next summer from the original target of late 2017 or early 2018. And, indeed, there was another hiccup Wednesday as Swoop’s website wasn’t functional early in the morning.

A spokesperson for WestJet subsequently informed BNN there are "small pockets in Canada" that couldn't see the site because the URL was "slow for an unknown reason."