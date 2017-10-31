{{ currentBoardShortName }}
    10m ago

    WestJet Q3 profit up from year ago as it carries more passengers

    The Canadian Press

    A WestJet plane in Calgary

    The tail of a WestJet plane is seen dwarfing the Calgary skyline , The Canadian Press

    CALGARY - WestJet Airlines Ltd. saw its third-quarter profit grow by about 20 per cent compared with a year ago as it increased capacity and traffic.

    The airline (WJA.TO) says it earned $138.4 million or $1.18 per diluted share for the quarter that ended Sept. 30.

    That compared with a profit of $116.0 million or 97 cents per diluted share in the same quarter last year.

    Revenue totalled $1.22 billion, up from $1.12 billion.

    Capacity in the quarter measured by available seat miles increased 5.8 per cent, while traffic measured by revenue passenger miles increased 7.9 per cent compared with a year ago.

    WestJet's load factor for the quarter amounted to 85.7 per cent, up from 84.0 per cent.
     