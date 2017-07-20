Why 2.5 million U.S. households can thank Canada for keeping the lights on

If United States President Donald Trump truly wants Americans to 'Buy American', he might need to tell millions of his citizens to avoid using electricity.

Canadian utility providers have been stampeding into the U.S. market. Toronto-based Hydro One became the latest to acquire American assets on Wednesday, when it agreed to pay $4.3 billion for Spokane-based Avista. The total purchase price is $6.7 billion after including $2.4 billion worth of Avista’s debt. The deal marks the fourth recent multibillion-dollar Canadian purchase of American utilities; including everything from electricity generating stations, power transmission lines and natural gas distribution networks.

Based solely on those four deals, BNN breaks down how many Americans will have Canada to thank the next time they turn on their TV or use their furnace.