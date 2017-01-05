Canada does not need to worry about feeling the wrath of Donald Trump, according to a pair of investment professionals.

While the U.S. president-elect has turned his pre-inauguration focus on Mexico and American companies that do business there, a similar focus north of the border may not be a realistic concern.

“I do not think Canada is on the radar for Donald Trump,” Nathan Thooft, co-head of global asset allocation at Manulife Asset Management, told BNN on Thursday. “Given the relative relations between the two economies I think there’s other areas that Trump is focusing on, which is: China dynamics and how they deal with their currency [and] Mexico obviously is a headline one for him. So, I don’t think it’s top of mind for him when it comes to Canada-U.S. relations.”

Thooft’s comments come one day after BMO Global Asset Management chief investment officer of asset allocation Paul Taylor told BNN that Canada could draw Trump’s ire if the loonie drops to around 70 cents U.S.

But others are echoing Thooft’s comments that the Canada-U.S. relationship is not one that the next Oval Office occupant is likely to want to upend.

“Canada is treated in American minds as a long-standing ally, not really a force to be reckoned with in terms of some sort of trade animus or anything like that,” BMO Private Bank Senior Strategist Jeff Weniger told BNN. “I don’t anticipate that there’s going to be material rhetoric out of D.C… anti-Canada rhetoric that’s going to spin the markets one way or another, simply because it’s not necessarily a political winner.”

Trump has shown in the weeks since his Nov. 8 election victory that he is able to swing market action and provoke company response simply by airing his grievances on Twitter. Companies including Lockheed Martin and Ford have had to react quickly when targeted by the president-elect.

But even Trump’s tweet-first approach will become something that his administration’s partners and adversaries become accustomed to over time, according to Thooft.

“We’re going to have to adjust to what a Trump presidency looks like relative to an Obama presidency,” Thooft told BNN. “So far the evidence is that he’s a little quicker to respond in putting out tweets and things like that... Right now everyone’s kind of alarmed by it because it’s new and different, but ultimately people will kind of adjust to that.”