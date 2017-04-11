TORONTO - Premier Kathleen Wynne is meeting Wednesday with mayors in the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area to discuss housing affordability.

The meeting happens regularly, but she says in a statement that this one will be dedicated to talking about issues around housing.

She says her government will soon introduce a comprehensive package of measures to tackle housing affordability.

The average price of a detached house in Toronto has surpassed the $1.5-million mark.

Housing Minister Chris Ballard says he's heard what various sectors think the main problem is and what the solutions are, and he wants to make sure he hears from municipalities.

Finance Minister Charles Sousa has said measures will be in his spring budget to address problems facing home buyers, but Ballard hasn't specified when a plan on rental issues will be introduced.



