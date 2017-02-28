YouTube to launch live TV streaming service in the U.S.

YouTube has announced its plans to step into the live TV streaming business.

The company unveiled YouTube TV Tuesday via a post on its corporate blog.

YouTube has partnered with over 40 networks to bring scripted television, news and live sports to its subscribers with the promise of ‘no commitments’.

Participating networks include ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC, ESPN and Fox Sports Networks, among others.

The app is exclusive to the U.S. market for the time being, the company said.

"YouTube TV is a US-only app at this time," a YouTube Canada spokesperson told BNN. "This particular proposition is unique to the US TV market and any further roll out will be considered with the local market in mind.”

YouTube’s post promised the ability to live-stream Major League Baseball and NBA games as part of the package, as well as shows like “Empire”, “Scandal” and “The Big Bang Theory”.

The service, which YouTube is pricing at US$35 per month, can be cancelled at any time, according the post. It also features limitless DVR storage via cloud technology.

YouTube said it would make the service available “soon in the largest U.S. markets and will quickly expand to cover more cities across the country.”