When short seller Citron Research announced it had covered its short position on Nvidia last week, many were taken off-guard by the simultaneous move to revisit a short on Mobileye, an Israel-based connected car technology company.

Citron Research has had a sell recommendation on Mobileye since September 9, 2015. “There is nothing in the past or present financials, business performance, or realistic future prospects of Mobileye that would get it within miles of justifying its current $12 billion market cap,” wrote Citron founder Andrew Left.

The CEO of Mobileye says Citron’s analysis is “pure nonsense.”

“We’ve proved in the last 18 years we’re not only capable of keeping up with the technology but we’re leading in new technologies,” Ziv Aviram said in an interview with BNN.

Mobileye’s driverless technology consists mainly of sensors that can detect potentially-movable roadblocks such as other cars or pedestrians. The technology is gaining traction with major carmakers, including BMW and Volkswagen, which have committed to adopt aspects of the technology in the development of their autonomous cars.

At least one analyst believes Citron’s view falls short of the mark.

“One of the aspects skeptics continually under-appreciate is the visibility Mobileye has into revenue extending into next decade,” RBC Capital Markets analyst Joseph Spak noted in a report to clients. “There can be significant growth next decade.”

Shares of Mobileye are down 9.73% since Citron made its case on Mobileye.

Citron met the ire of many Canadian investors last summer when it revealed its short position on the then high-flying Valeant Pharmaceuticals.