Shoppers Drug Mart and Loblaw customers will be able to collect and redeem rewards points using the new, unified PC Optimum program as of Feb. 1.

In November, Loblaw announced it would merge its PC Plus and Shoppers Optimum loyalty programs, almost four years after the grocery company acquired the drug store chain.

Here’s everything you need to know about the PC Optimum program, which officially launches at 5 a.m. ET Thursday, and how it will impact your rewards.

DO I NEED A NEW CARD?

Yes. But members can also use the PC Optimum app, which is free to download as of Feb. 1, and link their current PC Plus and Shoppers Optimum cards to it. Members who currently use the PC Plus app can simply update it. PC Financial MasterCard holders will also be able to link their cards to their PC Optimum account.

You are only required to create a separate online PC Optimum account if you want to receive personalized offers. If you prefer to use a physical card, cashiers at participating stores including Shoppers Drug Mart, Pharmaprix, Loblaws, and No Frills can swap your old card for the new PC Optimum card.

HOW CAN I COLLECT POINTS?

Members can collect PC Optimum points when making purchases at Loblaw grocery stores, Shoppers Drug Mart, or Pharmaprix stores. Collectors can also accumulate points when making online purchases through Joe Fresh, ordering groceries through Click & Collect, and at certain gas bars.

HOW/WHEN CAN I REDEEM MY POINTS?

Members can redeem their points instantly using a single card or through the free PC Optimum app at participating stores. Unlike the PC Plus program, which had a 20,000-point benchmark collectors had to reach before they could redeem their points, members can start cashing in their rewards at 10,000 points. However, PC Optimum users can only redeem up to $500 worth of points at once. There’s also an option to pool points with family or friends in the app.

WHAT WILL MY POINTS BE WORTH?

For every 10,000 PC Optimum points, members will earn $10. But points aren’t earned in the same way everywhere. At Shoppers Drug Mart, members will earn 15 points for almost every dollar spent. At grocery stores, members will earn points on weekly personalized offers, on shelf promotions, or at events. However, PC Financial Mastercard cardholders will earn points on every purchase they make – up to 30 PC Optimum points for every dollar they spend across Loblaw stores, with an additional 15 PC Optimum points for every dollar spent on some Shoppers Drug Mart or Pharmaprix purchases.

DO MY OLD POINTS CARRY OVER?

Any points accumulated through Shoppers Optimum or PC Plus programs will automatically be converted to PC Optimum points at their full value at 12:01 a.m. ET Thursday. PC Plus points will be converted equally (1,000 PC points = 1,000 PC Optimum points). The conversion for Shoppers Optimum points is a bit more complicated. Points will be converted at their highest earned value, but conversion rates depend on corresponding dollar values. For example, collectors at the highest reward level of 95,000 points or more will have their points converted at a rate of 1.79, or 0.179 cents for every dollar spent. So if you have earned 95,000 Shoppers Optimum points, that will convert to 170,000 PC Optimum points, which equals $170. If you have collected the minimum 8,000 points, the conversion rate is 1.25 or 0.125 cents for every dollar spent, meaning your reward value will be $10.

ARE THERE RESTRICTIONS ON WHAT I CAN BUY?

Yes. While customers can purchase almost anything in-store with their points, there will be some exclusions, such as gift cards and alcohol.

WILL MY POINTS EVER EXPIRE?

No.