    3h ago

    Aecon wins 2 regulatory approvals for $1.5B sale to Chinese buyer

    The Canadian Press

    The Darlington Nuclear Refurbishment project

    The Darlington Nuclear Refurbishment project will add $14.9 billion to the provincial economy, as well as 8,800 jobs for the project’s duration. Aecon’s JV has worked on the definition phase of the project for four years, and will now carry out the execution phase of the refurbishment project. Over 200 Aecon employees are involved in this exciting zero-emissions energy project. , aecon,com

    CALGARY -- Construction company Aecon Group Inc. says it has received two regulatory permissions needed for it to be sold to a Chinese state-owned company for $1.5 billion.

    The deal with CCCC International Holding Ltd., however, still faces a review under the Investment Canada Act.

    Aecon (ARE.TO) says it has received a "no action" letter granting approval under the Canadian Competition Act and it has been advised by the buyer that it has approval from the National Development and Reform Commission, a Chinese economic planning regulator.

    It says both approvals were required for closing of the deal announced in October.

    Shareholders in the 140-year-old firm, which has worked on Canadian landmarks including the CN Tower, Vancouver's SkyTrain and the Halifax Shipyard, are to vote on the sale in Toronto on Dec. 19.

