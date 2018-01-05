{{ currentBoardShortName }}
    3h ago

    Airbus in talks to sell at least 100 jets to China during Macron's Beijing visit: Report

    Tim Hepher, Brenda Goh, Michel Rose, Reuters

    PARIS — Airbus (EADSY.PK) is in talks to sell 100 or more jetliners to China during a visit by French President Emmanuel Macron to Beijing next week, people familiar with the negotiations said.

    Macron plans to visit on January 8-10, accompanied by 50 company executives including planemaking officials from Airbus.

    The value of a deal for around 100 aircraft would be over US$10 billion at list prices, but could rise sharply depending on the breakdown between single-aisle and wide-body jets.

    The total number of aircraft has yet to be agreed and has historically depended on last-minute commercial negotiations that coincide with such diplomatic visits.

    China's central purchasing agency, China Aviation Supplies Holding Company, did not respond to a request for comment.

    A spokeswoman for Airbus in China said: "Discussions with customers are always going on, but we do not comment on speculation."

    In November, Boeing (BA.N) agreed to sell 300 planes worth US$37 billion at list prices to China during a state visit by U.S. President Donald Trump.