3h ago
Airbus sees backloaded deliveries in 2018, reaffirms target
Reuters,
Airbus Chief Executive Tom Enders said on Wednesday the planemaker expects deliveries of narrowbody jets once again to be backloaded towards the latter part of the year - possibly even more so than before - due to ongoing engine issues.
Deliveries have been delayed by delivery and quality problems on engines provided by Pratt & Whitney, and most recently engines from French-U.S. venture CFM . Pratt-powered A320neo deliveries have been suspended.
Both engine suppliers for Airbus narrowbody jets remain "stressed," but Airbus - whose main rival is Boeing - is sticking by a target of delivering some 800 aircraft this year, Enders said.
"We are quite optimistic they can meet (goals) but it is not going to be a walk in the park," he said at the company's annual shareholder meeting, monitored by webcast.