EDMONTON - Alberta's transportation minister says they are making contingency plans to clear and maintain roads as they monitor the financial fallout of a multinational United Kingdom construction company.

Brian Mason says for now they believe the bankruptcy of Carillion PLC won't affect the operations of its Canadian subsidiary.

Carillion Canada maintains more than 40 per cent of Alberta's highways.

It also has operations in Ontario, including the renovations of Toronto's Union Station.

Mason said the province privatized road maintenance services under the previous Progressive Conservative government.

He says the government is reviewing road maintenance, but said for now there's no plan to move away from the privatized model.