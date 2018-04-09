Alberta’s Notley vows to do ‘whatever it takes’ to keep Trans Mountain expansion alive

Alberta Premier Rachel Notley is ready and willing to put her money where her mouth is when it comes to pushing pipeline projects through. At a press conference late Sunday afternoon, Notley said Alberta is prepared to take an equity stake in Kinder Morgan’s controversial Trans Mountain expansion project if it means getting the pipeline built.

“Investors in Houston may, or may not, ultimately have the stomach for this fight and maybe the government of B.C. feels they can mess with Texas, and who knows, maybe they can,” Notley said. “But let me be absolutely clear: they cannot mess with Alberta. If we have to, Alberta is prepared to do whatever it takes to get this pipeline built, including taking a public position in the pipeline.”

Notley’s comments came after Kinder Morgan Canada’s surprise decision to put the $7.4-billion Trans Mountain expansion project on ice, suspending all non-essential spending. The pipeline project has faced legal challenges from the B.C. government, falling months behind schedule as myriad permitting delays have ensnared the expansion in red tape.

Albertans have been clear: Get this pipeline built.

And Albertans are right. This pipeline must be built.

Never count Alberta out. This pipeline will be built. #ableg #abndp #abpoli — Rachel Notley (@RachelNotley) April 8, 2018

We have won a series of important and decisive legal victories.

The courts threw out BC's last case without even hearing it.

And I am confident we will continue to win. #ableg #abndp #abpoli #KeepCanadaWorking — Rachel Notley (@RachelNotley) April 8, 2018

We are also calling on the federal government to act in the defense of Alberta and working people in Western Canada in the way they have in the past for other parts of this country.

A federal approval of a project must be worth more than the paper it’s written on#ableg #abpoli — Rachel Notley (@RachelNotley) April 8, 2018

We will be bringing forward legislation giving our gov't the powers it needs to impose serious economic consequences on British Columbia if its government continues on its present course.

Let me be absolutely clear, they cannot mess with Alberta.#ableg #abpoli #KeepCanadaWorking — Rachel Notley (@RachelNotley) April 8, 2018

If we have to, Alberta is prepared to do whatever it takes to get this pipeline built - including taking a public position in the pipeline.

Put another way, Alberta is prepared to be an investor in the pipeline.

This pipeline will be built.#ableg #abpoli #KeepCanadaWorking — Rachel Notley (@RachelNotley) April 8, 2018

B.C. Premier John Horgan has been among the most vocal opponents to the project, arguing the increase in tanker traffic through the Port of Vancouver and surrounding area poses an unreasonable risk to the environment. The Trans Mountain project has become a flash point between Alberta and British Columbia, with Notley’s government briefly cutting off shipments of B.C. wine to her province.

Notley vowed that if her province did indeed take an equity stake in the project, Alberta would become an even fiercer proponent for the pipeline.

“Let me be clear: if we take that step, we will be a significantly more determined investor than B.C. has dealt with up to this point,” Notley said. “Never count Alberta out. This pipeline will be built.”