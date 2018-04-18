{{ currentBoardShortName }}
    Amazon says it has more than 100 million Prime members

    Amazon Inc <AMZN.O> said on Wednesday it now has more than 100 million Amazon Prime members globally.

    Chief Executive officer Jeff Bezos informed shareholders Amazon Music now has tens of millions of paid customers, with Amazon Music Unlimited expanding to more than 30 new countries in 2017.

    Bezos said Prime Now, a service that offers free delivery within two hours, is now available in more than 50 cities spanning nine countries.

    Shares of the ecommerce giant, which have risen about 69 per cent in the last 12 months, rose 1.3 per cent in after-market trading.