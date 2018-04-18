{{ currentBoardShortName }}
    American Express profit jumps 31% on higher customer spending

    Reuters

    A mockup of an American Express Platinum Card

    A mockup of an American Express Platinum Card

    Credit card issuer American Express Co's quarterly profit topped Wall Street forecasts as a strengthening U.S. economy contributed to higher customer spending.

    Shares of New York-based AmEx (AXP.N) rose 3 per cent in after-market trading on Wednesday.

    AmEx said card member spending rose 3 per cent in the United States and 7 per cent worldwide in the first three months of 2018.

    Consumer spending, which accounts for more than two-thirds of U.S. economic activity, rose in January and February.

    AmEx said net income attributable to common shareholders rose to US$1.63 billion or US$1.86 per share in the first quarter ended March 31, from US$1.25 billion or US$1.35 per share a year earlier.

    Analysts on average had expected earnings of US$1.71 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

    Total revenue, net of interest expense, climbed 12 per cent to US$9.72 billion, topping analysts' expectations of US$9.46 billion. 