Aphria buying Nuuvera for $826M as cannabis consolidation continues

Another day, another near-billion-dollar deal in Canada’s marijuana industry.

Aphria Inc. agreed to buy Nuuvera Inc., a global cannabis company based in Brampton, Ontario, for about $826 million in cash and stock. The offer of about $8.50 a share is 21 per cent higher than Nuuvera’s closing price on Friday.

The deal is part of a growing wave of consolidation in Canada’s marijuana industry ahead of the planned legalization of recreational pot in July. Last week, Aurora Cannabis Inc. agreed to acquire CanniMed Therapeutics Inc. in a $1.23 billion deal that would be the largest yet in the industry.

“This transaction, which builds on a long-standing relationship between the two companies, brings together our top-tier ability to grow high-quality cannabis at a low cost with Nuuvera’s expansive international network, expertise in processing, and access to industry-leading technology," Vic Neufeld, chief executive officer of Aphria, said in a statement Monday.

Nuuvera is working with partners in Germany, Israel and Italy and is exploring opportunities in several other countries to develop commercial production and distribution of medical cannabis. Combined with Aphria’s agreements in Australia, the company will have a "leading international footprint among Canadian licensed producers," the companies said Monday.

CASH-STOCK DEAL

Nuuvera shareholders will receive $1 in cash plus 0.3546 of an Aphria share, which comes to $8.50 per share based on Aphria’s 10-day volume-weighted average price of $21.15. Aphria plans to issue up to 34 million shares to fund the transaction, which is expected to add to earnings per share in the first full fiscal year after it closes.

Aphria jumped 5.5 per cent Friday to $20.16 in Toronto. The Leamington, Ontario-based company has a market value of $3.24 billion, the third largest pot producer in Canada by that measure.

The deal is subject to the approval of two-thirds of Nuuvera shareholders. Aphria has secured the votes of about 57 per cent of outstanding Nuuvera shares, including its existing 6.5 per cent stake in the company.

Nuuvera just started trading on Jan. 9 in Toronto, following a reverse takeover last year to gain a listing on the TSX Venture Exchange.

Stoic Advisory Inc. acted as financial adviser to Aphria and Stikeman Elliott LLP provided legal advice. Canaccord Genuity Corp. advised Nuuvera and Norton Rose Fulbright Canada LLP acted as legal counsel.