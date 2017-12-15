Two bodies found in basement of billionaire Barry Sherman's home

TORONTO — Toronto police say two deaths reported at a home in an upscale neighbourhood are being treated as suspicious.

Const. David Hopkinson would not identify the two deceased, but government officials said they were Toronto billionaire Bernard Sherman and his wife Honey.

Ontario Health Minister Eric Hoskins tweeted that both Shermans had been found dead, expressing his shock at the news and calling them "wonderful human beings."

Hopkinson says police are still investigating the deaths, which have not been classified as homicides.

He declined to offer details about the time or cause of death.

Bernard Sherman is the founder of generic drug-maker Apotex. Canadian Business magazine recently listed him as the 15th richest person in Canada, with a net worth of $4.77 billion.

