Apple big winner in U.S. tax bill, but foreign patents could take hit

For those patents that remain overseas, the minimum tax on foreign patent profits means Apple might actually face higher cash taxes abroad.

"I'm willing to bet a dollar that 13.1 per cent is higher than Apple's actual non-U.S. tax rate," said Kleinbard. "It's entirely possible their cash tax bill going forward would go up based on this alone."

Apple Chief Executive Tim Cook has said the company intends to bring some overseas cash home, but the company declined to comment on precisely how much or how it would use the funds.

Gary Hufbauer, a fellow with the Peterson Institute for International Economics, said the tax cut is not likely to spur Apple to start building iPhones in the United States. However, Apple's U.S. suppliers, which the company said it spent US$50 billion with in 2016, will also see lower taxes.

If those suppliers pass their tax savings along in the form of lower prices offered to Apple, it could make them more competitive against foreign rivals and entice Apple to spend more with them, Hufbauer said.

QUESTIONS ON USE OF CASH

The repatriation rules will change the way Apple manages its cash, analysts said. Companies now have to pay a one-time 15.5-per-cent tax on their overseas cash to bring it back.

After that, companies will pay 21-per-cent tax on U.S. profits and a minimum 10.5-per-cent tax on foreign profits, but they will be able to deduct foreign taxes already paid on those profits, so in many cases the foreign profits can be brought home with no additional U.S. taxes paid.

At 15.5 per cent, Apple would owe about US$39.1 billion on its US$252.3 billion in overseas cash. Unlike many other large companies, Apple has already set aside US$36.3 billion for that purpose.

With the remaining cash, Apple could attack its US$97 billion in long-term debt, much of which it has used to fund its dividend and share buy-back program.

"The [foreign cash] overhang for Apple is just an enormous issue," Kleinbard said. "Even Apple has finite borrowing capacity. This removes the issue."