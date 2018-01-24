{{ currentBoardShortName }}
  • Markets
  • Indices
  • FX
  • Energy
  • Metals
  • Live
Markets
As of: {{timeStamp.date}}
{{timeStamp.time}}

Markets

{{ currentBoardShortName }}
  • Markets
  • Indices
  • FX
  • Energy
  • Metals
  • Live
{{data.symbol | reutersRICLabelFormat:group.RICS}}
 
{{data.netChng | number: 4 }}
{{data.netChng | number: 2 }}
{{data | displayCurrencySymbol}} {{data.price | number: 4 }}
{{data.price | number: 2 }}
{{data.symbol | reutersRICLabelFormat:group.RICS}}
 
{{data.netChng | number: 4 }}
{{data.netChng | number: 2 }}
{{data | displayCurrencySymbol}} {{data.price | number: 4 }}
{{data.price | number: 2 }}

Are you looking for a stock?

Try one of these

{{result.description}}
{{result.ric}}
More Results

BNN

Scoreboard

    BNN

    Latest Videos

    {{ currentStream.Name }}

    Related Video

    Continuous Play:
    ON OFF

    The information you requested is not available at this time, please check back again soon.

    More Video

    Most Popular

    1h ago

    Apple introduces new features to track battery health

    Reuters

    FILE PHOTO: Boxes of iPhone X are pictured during its launch at the Apple store in Singapore

    FILE PHOTO: Boxes of iPhone X are pictured during its launch at the Apple store in Singapore

    Security Not Found

    The stock symbol {{StockChart.Ric}} does not exist

    See Full Stock Page »

    Apple Inc on Wednesday said iOS 11.3 added new features to show battery health and recommend if a battery needs to be serviced.

    The iPhone maker added that users would now be able to see if the power management feature that prevents unexpected shutdowns is on and can choose to turn it off. 

    Apple confirmed in December that software in iPhone 6, iPhone 6s and iPhone SE models, which deals with dangers from ageing batteries, could slow down the phone's performance. Within days, Apple faced lawsuits over the phone slowing. 

     