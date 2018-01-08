{{ currentBoardShortName }}
    2h ago

    Apple releases update to fix 'Spectre' chip flaw

    Sonam Rai, Reuters

    Amazon eyes Hollywood; Investors worry about kids’ iPhone addictions

    Apple Inc (AAPL.O) on Monday released an updated version of its operating system software to fix a major microchip security flaw that affected nearly all computer chips made in the last decade.

    Last week, Alphabet Inc's (GOOGL.O) Google and other security researchers disclosed two major chip flaws, one called Meltdown affecting only Intel Corp (INTC.O) chips and one called Spectre, that left computing devices vulnerable to hackers.

    "For our customers' protection, Apple doesn't disclose, discuss, or confirm security issues until an investigation has occurred and patches or releases are available," the company said on its website.

    The technology giant also released software updates for its Mac, Apple TV and Apple Watch.

    The iPhone maker had said on Thursday it will release a patch for the Safari web browser on its iPhones, iPads and Macs.

    Apple had also said that there were no known instances of hackers taking advantage of the flaw.